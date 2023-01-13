Several Countries Supporting Ethiopia’s Development Efforts after Peace Agreement: Finance State Minister

Addis Ababa January 13/2023 /ENA/ Following the Pretoria peace agreement several countries have visited Ethiopia and are supporting the encouraging development efforts of the country, State Minister of Finance, Semereta Sewasew said.

France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Collonna and State Minister of Finance, Semereta Sewasew have signed today a grant agreement of 32 million Euros to support ongoing reconstruction efforts in the northern parts of the country.

The grant agreement worth of 28 million euro is obtained from AFD (Agence Française de Développement) while the rest 4 million euro is from European Union (EU).

The main objective of the grant agreement is to consolidate the implementation of the peace process in Ethiopia and short term support to agricultural activities in all three regions, benefiting 400,000 farmers.

Speaking at the occasion, the state minister thanked the French government for its financial support to help the reconstruction efforts of the Ethiopian government.

“After the peace agreement many countries are visiting Ethiopia and looking at our situation. They are providing support to consolidate peace and help people in the conflict affected areas, we want to thank the French government for the support and we will facilitate programs where we will cooperate in the future,” Semereta said.

“The first grant agreement will focus on agriculture in areas affected by the conflict mainly Amhara, Afar and Tigray. The second will help us for the expansion of electricity,” she added.

France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Collonna on her part said that the grant agreement would play a crucial role in changing the livelihood of people in the conflict affected areas.

She added that France is keen to strengthen support for Ethiopia to consolidate peace and help to support reconstruction efforts.

She expressed her hope that the peace agreement reached between the Ethiopian government and TPLF will bring durable peace in the region.

The signing ceremony took place at the French Embassy was attended by Ethiopian Electric Power Company (EEP) CEO Ashebir Balcha and the European Union Delegation to Ethiopia.