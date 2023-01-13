Ethiopia, France Ink 32 Million Euro Grant agreement To Support Reconstruction Efforts

Addis Ababa January 13/2023 (ENA) France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Collonna and State Minister of Finance, Semereta Sewasew have signed a grant agreement of 32 million Euros today to support ongoing reconstruction efforts in the northern parts of the country

The grant agreement worth of 28 million euro obtained from AFD (Agence Française de Développement) while the rest 4 million euro from EU.

The agreement aims to consolidate the implementation of the peace process in Ethiopia and support the agriculture sector.

The grants will be utilized for two purposes—i.e. the reconstruction projects which aim to support 12 million people in the northern part of Ethiopia and for the support of the agricultural activities, benefiting 400,000 farmers in Amhara, Afar, and Tigray including women who were victims of the conflict.

Accordingly, 28 million euro will be allocated for the first project to support the rehabilitation of the electrical network in the war affected areas and 4 million euro co-funded with the EU, will focus on food security with short term support to agricultural activities in all three regions,

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) CEO Ashebir Balcha and the European Union Delegation to Ethiopia.