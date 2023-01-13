Works Are Underway to Strengthen Existing Ties between Ethiopia, Canada to Higher Level: Ambassador Fitsum

Addis Ababa January 13/2023 (ENA) Works are underway to further strengthen the strong existing relationship between Ethiopia and Canada to a higher level, Ethiopian Ambassador in Canada, Fitsum Arega said.

The bilateral relation of the two countries has a solid foundation, which is based on the principle of solidarity and brotherhood, it was indicated.

Ambassador Fitsum told ENA that Ethiopia and Canada have strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the diplomacy arena.

Noting the two countries have also encouraging cooperation in trade, technology, education, aviation, mining and other sectors, ambassador Fisum stated that works are also underway to further strengthen this relationship to a higher level.

The frequent phone discussions between the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed and his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau proves the existing strong cooperation of the two countries, he pointed out.

Stating that Canada has been promoting a balanced stance about Ethiopia during its two years of challenging times, ambassador Fisum said that this also shows the strong relationship of the two nations.

According to Ambassador Fitsum, Canada has been providing support to the war affected communities in the northern part of Ethiopia.

Canada also expressed its support to the peace agreement reached between the government of Ethiopia and TPLF, he added.