France, Germany FMs Commend Implementation of Peace Agreement

Addis Ababa January 12/2023 (ENA) Germany’s Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock and France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Collonna commended the implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement.

In a joint press briefing they gave to local and foreign correspondents along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen, the foreign ministers applauded the implementation of the peace progress and pledged to strengthen support the efforts of the government.

Demeke on his part reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to fully implementing the agreement.Earlier today, the foreign ministers conferred with President Sahle-Work Zewde and held in-depth and fruitful discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed .