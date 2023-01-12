Ethiopia’s, Somalia Cooperation on Aviation Strengthens Integration, People to People Ties : Somalia Aviation Authority

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 12/2023 Strong cooperation in civil aviation sector will enable Ethiopia and Somalia strengthen their economic integration and people to people ties, Director General of Somalia Civil Aviation Authority, Ahemed Moulin Hasson stressed.

Somalia’s Transport and Civil Aviation Minister, Fardowsa Osman Egal and her delegation recently paid official working visit to Ethiopia.

As part of the visit Ethiopia and Somalia signed an agreement to work on the development of the aviation sector in partnership.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Somalia Civil Aviation Authority Director General Ahemed Moulin said Ethiopia and Somalia are keen to enhance their economic cooperation and people to people ties, specifically in civil aviation sector.

He also pointed out that the recently signed agreement will help to expedite economic integration and people to people ties between the two nations.

According to him, the agreement is essential for the operation of Ethiopian Airlines in giving unlimited access flights to Somalia.

If the restriction of movement of people and goods are lifted, the economic cooperation of Ethiopia and Somalia will be boosted, he added.

The Director General, pointed out that the agreement would enable the two countries strengthen their economic cooperation by ensuring the free movement of people, goods and services between the two countries.

The agreement comes in the context of the direction of implementing Agenda 2063 of the Africa.

‘’we are heading in to liberate the entire sky in the continent , Africa will have open sky policy that will remove this old fashion bilateral service agreement in which the Airlines will fly to any point in Africa need of bilateral service agreements.’’

The agreement also consists of technical cooperation between the two civil aviation authorities to exchange experience, share knowledge and training in the field of aviation, it was learned.

According to Ahemed Moulin, Ethiopian Airlines can assist the people of the two sisterly countries to integrate and move across the borders.

The Director General of the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority, Getachew Mengistie on his part said that the new agreement is the renewal of the previous deal that was signed about 34 years ago.

The agreement aims at working together in the field of aviation with the view to enhancing Somalia’s aviation capacity, he added.

The new agreement is expected to enhance the trade, tourism and investment cooperation between the two countries.

It is to be noted that the leaders of Ethiopia and Somalia had agreed to further strengthen cooperation on bilateral and regional issues during Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud visit to Addis Ababa last September.

During the occasion, the leaders of the two countries had also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the relationship between the nations.