PM Abiy Confers with French, German Foreign Ministers in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 12/2023 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has held in-depth and fruitful discussions with France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Collonna and Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Following the meeting today, PM Abiy stressed the in-depth and fruitful discussions are reflective of the strong relations Ethiopia holds with both France and Germany.

The Foreign Ministers of France and Germany are in Addis Ababa for an official working visit to Ethiopia.

The objective of the visit is to support the peace agreement signed between the federal government and TPLF in Pretoria, South Africa.

As part of their visit, the two ministers have also conferred with President Sahle-Work Zewde this morning.