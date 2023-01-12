President Sahle-Work Confers with French, German Foreign Ministers

Addis Ababa /ENA/ January 12/2023 President Sahle-Work Zewde has conferred with the Foreign Affairs Ministers of France and German today.

Foreign Minister of France, Catherine Colonna and the Foreign Minister of Germany, Annalena Baerbock are in Addis Ababa for an official working visit to Ethiopia.

The objective of the visit is to support the peace agreement signed between the federal government and TPLF in Pretoria, South Africa.

As part of their visit, the two ministers have conferred with President Sahle-Work Zewde today.

During the occasion, the officials have discussed on ways to further strengthen the long standing and all round relations of the countries.

The foreign ministers have also reaffirmed their respective country’s commitment to support the reconstruction and rehabilitation endeavors to be carried out following the peace agreement.

The Foreign Affairs Ministers of France and German are also expected to discuss on high ranking government officials.