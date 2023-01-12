Ethio Telecom Secures over 33.8 Billion Birr Revenue in Six Month

Addis Ababa January 12/2023/ENA/ telecom disclosed that it has generated more than 33.8 billion Birr revenue during the first half of the current Ethiopian fiscal year which covers from 01 July 2022 to 31 December 2022.

Ethio Telecom CEO, Frehiwot Tamiru briefed the media today about the six month performance of her company.

In her briefings, the CEO disclosed that Ethio Telecom has generated revenue of more than 33.8 billion Birr during the stated period.

The obtained revenue shows an increment of 5.6 billion Birr compared to the previous budget year same period, she added.

The CEO stated that the achievement registered during the stated period is remarkable.

The number of Ethio telecom’s customer has reached 70 million, it was indicated.