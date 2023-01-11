China Reaffirms Continued Support to Efforts of AU to Uphold Peace, Security in Continent: FM Qin Gang

Addis Ababa January 11/2023/ENA/ Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said his country will continue to support efforts of the African Union (AU) to uphold peace and security in the continent based on the will of Africans.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is in Addis Ababa for an official working visit to Ethiopia.

The Minister has met and discussed with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen on various issues of mutual concern on Tuesday.

He has also inaugurated today the newly built headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) along with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

In his press briefing to journalists following the inaugural ceremony of the China-aided Africa – CDC headquarters today, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that China supports African people in resolving Africa issues in the African ways.

China always advocates a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable approach, he added.

China supports African countries and African Union in strengthening their capabilities of independence in peace keeping stability, maintenance and countering terrorism and playing the leading role in Africa’s peace and security affairs.

“As a good friend, good brother and good partners of Africa countries, China will continue to support AU’s efforts to uphold peace, security based on the will of African side. We are ready to actively participate in the resolution of regional hotspots in Africa, play constructive role and make great contribution to the cause of peace in Africa,” he said.

The minister noted that we support the United Nations to provide financial support to AU’s independent peace keeping operations.

The 80 million USD military assistance has been initially implemented and China appointed special envoy for the Horn of Africa to support regional countries in addressing challenges of security, development and governance.

We should boost the representation and voice of developing countries, especially those of African countries, in the UN Security Council and other international organizations, pool greater strength for the cause of global development and security, and work together to make the global governance system more just and equitable.

FM Qin indicated that right behind us is the towering Africa CDC headquarters. It is a new monument built with the traditional friendship and hard work of Chinese and African brothers and sisters.

It stands as an irrefutable proof to the world that China always supports Africa with concrete actions and that the China-Africa relationship is bound to have a brighter future.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, on his part said that China always supports Africa and the completion of Africa CDC building reflects such cooperation.

“It is unacceptable that others decide in the place of other which is not fair. We need a new order at the international level which will respect the interest of each other’s,” he said.

He added that the cooperation in areas of health with China is the reflection of depth relations with Africa recalling the assistance of the people of China during COVID-19 pandemic.

“The people of China has contributed and continues to contribute to peace, security and stability on the African continent. Thanks to the assistance of China, we have established a continental … bases in Douala, Cameron, where military material and equipment has been delivered which has helped the country around Sahel, Lake Chad Basin and even Mozambique has benefited from the fight against terrorism,” the Chairperson of AU Commission elaborated.

African continent has adopted vision which contains agenda 2063, the commissioner said, adding that the partnership that we have with China is built on this principle and we insist and stress mutual interest.

The continent has huge natural and human resources; it doesn’t wait for grants rather for investment. We want partners to invest in a way that ensure mutual benefit.