National Anti-Corruption Coordinating Committee Reviews its Work in Presence of PM Abiy

Addis Ababa January 11/2023 /ENA/The National Anti-Corruption Coordinating Committee reviewed the work done so far in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today.

According to office of the prime minister, thus far a large number of corruption-related tips have been received from the public.

The committee is having these investigated and so far 110 investigation case have been initiated, it added.

It is to be recalled that the government of Ethiopia has established a national committee to coordinate its anti-corruption campaigns in November, 2022.