Ethiopia’s Trade, Investment Flow to Djibouti Significantly Growing Over Past Three Years: Ethiopian Ambassador

Addis Ababa January 11/2023/ENA/ The trade and investment activities being carried out to Djibouti both at the institutional and individual levels has grown significantly over the past three years, Ethiopian ambassador to Djibouti, Berhanu Tsegaye said.

Ethiopia and Djibouti are countries with old friendship and strong people-to-people relations.

The two countries have strong ties and cooperation in multiple spheres including railway infrastructure and trade.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti, Berhanu Tsegaye told ENA that efforts are well underway to further strengthen the long-standing friendship and development ties between Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Regarding the two countries’ diplomatic relations and comprehensive cooperation, ambassador Berhanu said that various activities are underway to strengthen the solidarity of the two countries to a higher level and link them in development projects.

According to him, the long-standing friendship between Ethiopia and Djibouti continues to be strengthened through multi-sectoral cooperation.

He further stated that work is also well underway to further strengthen their friendship and development ties.

The relationship between the two countries is linked by various economic foundations and exemplified by good diplomatic relations, he said.

More than 90 percent of Ethiopia’s import and export trade is being carried out via Djibouti ports, ambassador Berhanu noted.

The trade and development cooperation has continued to strengthen, he said.

The two countries have a strong relationship based on mutual benefit in other fields, including roads, railways, electricity and water infrastructure, the ambassador stated.

In particularly, the trade and investment activities being carried out to Djibouti both at the institutional and individual levels have grown significantly over the past three years, ambassador Berhanu said.

According to him, there is strong cooperation in the banking sector, food and beverage, fruit and vegetable export trade, construction and energy sectors.

In just six months, more than 2 billion liters of fuel, more than 229,000 metric tons of steel, and more than 57,000 container goods have entered Ethiopia through Djibouti port.

In terms of export trade, in the same months, coffee, sesame, textiles and industrial products, a total of 24, 506 containers of Ethiopia’s goods were transported through the port of Djibouti to the foreign market.

The bilateral relationship between Ethio-Djibouti is at a higher level and stated that work is being carried out by both countries to strengthen the exiting cooperation in many ways, he added.