Ethiopia, China Reaffirm Commitment to Bolster Bilateral, Multilateral Ties

Addis Ababa January 10/2023 /ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen and China’s Foreign Minister, Qin Gang have today reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries.

In a joint press briefing they gave, the two ministers said that they have exchanged views on bilateral relations and agreed to further deepen all-rounded cooperation in various fields.

They also reaffirmed commitment to further strengthening exiting bilateral and multilateral partnership.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke said Ethiopia and China have enjoyed strong historical relations based on mutual respect and shared interest.

“We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for political consultation between the two countries.

The implementation of this Memorandum of Understanding will enable Ethiopia and China to strengthen their bilateral ties and expand cooperation,” Demeke added.

The visit of Foreign Minister Qin Gang has given us a great opportunity to express gratitude to China for its principled stance in support of Ethiopia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Demeke stated.

Demeke also said that he had briefed Qin Gang about the implementation of the peace agreement for lasting peace through a permanent cessation of hostilities signed on November 2, 2022 and the measures the government of Ethiopia has been taking thus far.

Furthermore, the two sides have also reviewed encouraging peace and security development initiatives in the Horn of Africa and Africa at large.

“We have agreed to cooperate in the face of unprecedented global challenges such as climate change,” he said, reiterating Ethiopia’s readiness to continue with its close collaboration with China.

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang on his part said that the friendship between Ethiopia and China is based on mutual respect and equality.

“We support each other in pursuing a development path that suits our respective national conditions and on issues involving our core interest and major concern,” Gang stated.

Thanks to the solid political foundation that the economic and trade and investment relations between China and Ethiopia have grown rapidly over the recent years and produced fruitful results, Foreign Minister Qin Gand noted.Moreover,

he elaborated that Ethiopia is actively participating in Belt and Road Initiative, and China has remained the biggest source of foreign direct investment for Ethiopia and its largest trading partner.

“This time I have felt firsthand the fruitful outcomes of our cooperation and I am deeply proud about the achievements we have made.

I am fully confident about the bright future of our bilateral relations,” Gang underscored.On other hand, the minister reiterated the Chinese government is committed to supporting the Ethiopian government in its reconstruction efforts in war affected areas in the northern part of the country.