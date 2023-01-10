Ethiopia, Somalia Agree to Work in Partnership on Aviation Sector

Addis Ababa January 10/2023 /ENA/Ethiopia and Somalia have signed today an agreement to work on the development of aviation sector in partnership.

Director General of the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority, Getachew Mengistie and the Director of Somalia Civil Aviation Authority, Ahmad Moulin signed the agreement in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Minister of Transport and Logistics, Dagmawit Moges and Somalia’s Transport and Civil Aviation Minister, Fardowsa Osman Egal have attended the signing ceremony.

The agreement is believed to further strengthen the economic cooperation of the two countries in addition to the existing political and social relations; it was learned during the occasion.

Ethiopian Minister of Transport and Logistics, Dagmawit Moges said the agreement will help expedite the common goals of the two nations.

Somalia’s Transport and Civil Aviation Minister, Fardowsa Osman Egal for her part stated that the agreement will help Somalia to share experiences from Ethiopia in the field of aviation.

Somalia’s Transport and Civil Aviation Minister is in Addis Ababa for a working visit to Ethiopia.

The minister and her delegation have exchanged views with Ethiopian officials on ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation of the two countries in the area of civil aviation.