PM Abiy Confers with China’s FM Qin Gang

Addis Ababa January 10/ 2023 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received Qin Gang, China’s Foreign Minister and his delegation at the Office of the Prime Minister earlier today.

The discussions focused on strengthening the strategic cooperation between the two countries at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

With a shared development agenda, Ethiopia and China have sustained a mutually beneficial partnership with a commitment during today’s discussions to further augment in economic and investments relations, Office of the Prime Minister stated.

The relations between the two countries remains steadfast, the Premier stated, adding “our discussion today has highlighted this; our shared strategic development goals and commitment to continental and global cooperation.”