UK Would continue to be one of Leading Countries Supporting Ethiopia’s Dev’t Efforts, Ambassador Darren Says

Addis Ababa January 10/ 2023 /ENA/ The newly appointed ambassador of the United Kingdom (UK) to Ethiopia said his country would continue to be one of the leading countries supporting Ethiopia’s development efforts.

The UK ambassador to Ethiopia, Darren Welch, presented a copy of his letter of credentials to Ambassador Demeke Atnafu, Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During their discussion, Ambassador Demeke said that the two countries should further strengthen ties in tourism, ICT, mining, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors.

Ambassador Demeke expressed the unwavering commitment of the Ethiopian Government to implement the Pretoria Peace Agreement.

Speaking about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Ambassador Demeke reiterated Ethiopia’s position to use the dam for development objectives.

On his part, Ambassador Darren said his country would continue to be one of the leading countries supporting Ethiopia’s development efforts.

He has also pledged to strengthen relations between the UK and Ethiopia.