China Foreign Minister Qin Gang Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa January 10/ 2023 /ENA/ China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang has arrived in Addis Ababa to day for an official visit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen accorded him a warm welcome at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this is the 33rd consecutive year that Africa has been the destination of Chinese foreign ministers annual first overseas visit.

This is Qin’s first trip to Africa and also his first overseas mission after being appointed as the Foreign Minister of China.

During his stay in Ethiopia, Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit the Africa (CDC) Headquarters Project site in the African Village, Addis Ababa.

In accordance with a number of agreements concluded between the AU and the Government of China, the AU Commission and the Ministry of Commerce of the People`s Republic of China have signed the Implementation Agreement on the Africa CDC HQs building project in July 2020.

This high level visit to African countries, including Ethiopia, is expected to cement China-Africa relations, as it maintains a long-term and stable strategic partnership between China and Africa based on equality and mutual benefits.

After concluding his visit to Ethiopia, Foreign Minister Gang is expected to visit Gabon, Angola, Benin, Egypt, and the League of Arab States Headquarters.