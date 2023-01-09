Compiling Essential Information about GERD Crucial for Strengthened Diplomacy: Adjunct prof. Dereje Befekadu

Addis Ababa January 9/2023 /ENA/Compiling important information about the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is crucial for strengthened diplomacy, adjunct professor at Georgetown University School of Continuing Education, Dr. Dereje Befekadu said.

Dr. Dereje, who has recently published a book on the Nile geopolitics and GERD, briefed about his work to Ethiopian diplomats attending training at the African Leadership Excellence Academy today.

In his presentation, Dr. Dereje said knowing the history about Abbay River and documenting it with written information is important for diplomatic endeavors, he said, adding that all written material currently available regarding the river are published by other parties.

Hence, he advised to have properly compiled information about GERD as it is crucial to carry out effective diplomatic activities and help the next generation grasp a comprehensive knowledge about the river.

An informed citizen is always strong, he said adding “I believe that if we are able to have good information about the dam, it will support the diplomacy.”

He also discussed about his book that depicts a broad range of topics related to the Abbay River and the Nile Basin including the efforts made by Ethiopian leaders to utilize the river for development, the challenges they faced among other things.

The scholar briefed the diplomats on the geopolitics of the Nile River from the past to the present as well as on the GERD.

“What we are doing is to raise awareness about how we can use the Abbay and how we should use it for the purpose of development without harming others.”

According to him, GERD is some important phenomena that Ethiopians turned their regret on the River Abbay into hopefulness.

He stressed the need to inculcate a sentiment among all Ethiopians to be an ambassador of their country.

“We believe that every Ethiopian citizen should be an ambassador, if we do that, I think the challenges in our diplomatic efforts will be improved.”

Dr. Dereje called on the Ethiopian diaspora across the world to strengthen support to their country in their respective professional field.

Foreign Affairs State Minister ambassador Tesfaye Yilma on his part said books like this one will be a great support for the nation’s diplomatic activities.

The book contains all the information about Abbay, he said, adding that the next generation will have more comprehensive information regarding the issue.

This work is very promising in terms of providing resources in helping negotiations to defend the interests of Ethiopia, he noted.