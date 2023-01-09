Somalia’s Transport, Civil Aviation Minister Arrives in Addis Ababa for Working Visit

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 9/2023 Somalia’s Transport and Civil Aviation Minister, Fardowsa Osman Egal has arrived in Addis Ababa today for an official working visit to Ethiopia.

Up on arrival at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, the Minister and her delegation were warmly welcomed by Minister of Transport and Logistics, Dagmawit Moges.

During her stay in Ethiopia, the minister is expected to discuss on ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation of the two countries in the area of civil aviation.