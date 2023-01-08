PM Abiy Hosts Luncheon for Workers Engaged on Various Projects

Addis Ababa January 8/2023/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew host a Christmas luncheon for workers engaged on various PMO led projects, according to the premier’s official twitter page.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has initiated several projects some of which are already inaugurated in Addis Ababa and in many parts of the country. Among others, the Unity Park, Entoto Park, Friendship Park, the Gorgora Project and Koyha projects.

It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian Christmas was annually celebrated yesterday, on the 7th of January, two weeks after its celebration by the western world.