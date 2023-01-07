PM Abiy Celebrates Ethiopian Christmas with Elders, Persons with Disabilities

Addis Ababa January 7/2023 / ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has celebrated Ethiopian Christmas (Genna) with elders, persons with disabilities and street children today.

Ethiopians across the nation are celebrating Genna colorfully.

The Ethiopian Christmas is annually celebrated on the 7th of January, two weeks after it was celebrated in most parts of the world.

The celebration of Genna in Ethiopia is comprised of both religious and cultural values.

It is particularly being celebrated at one of the world heritage sites, the Lalibela Rock-hewn Churches in Amhara region with beautiful ritual ceremonies.