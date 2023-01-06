Sport Competition among Diplomats Underway in Connection with Genna Celebration

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 6/2023 Sport competition organized for Ethiopian diplomats representing the country across the globe has been underway in Sululta town, at the outskirt of Addis Ababa in connection with Genna holiday, Ethiopian Christmas.

Ethiopian ambassadors, heads of mission and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have participated in the competition.

The event is organized by Ministry of foreign Affairs in collaboration with ministry of Sport and Culture under the theme: “Our Culture is Foundation for Our Diplomacy.”

Genna game, usually played in connection with Genna celebration, is one of the competitions being underway at the event along with others sports including football, volleyball and table tennis.

Genna game is played among two teams who attempt to throw a wooden ball in the air and hit it with sticks, the goal being to prevent the opposing team to bring the ball to their village.

It is to be recalled that the annual meeting of Ethiopian ambassadors, heads of mission and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is being underway in the African Leadership Excellence Academy in Sululta.