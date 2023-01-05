Nation Introduces 20 Year Basin Plan to Be Implemented Across Rift Valley Lakes

Addis Ababa, January 5/2023 /ENA/ Ethiopian Ministry of Water and Energy has introduced a 20 year basin development plan to be implemented in the Rift Valley Lakes.

The ministry held discussion with pertinent stakeholders on the plan dubbed ” Basin Plan.”

State Minister Abraha Adugna said the ‘Basin Plan’ focuses on basin development in the Rift Valley lakes and protect them from threats which they have been facing.

Currently, Ziway, Abijata, Shala, Hawassa, Abaya and Chamo lakes located in the Rift Valley are facing problems due to water pollution and siltation, the state minister mentioned citing studies.

He elaborated that the plan, which will be implemented jointly with all stakeholders, is designed based on the water resources in the basin and links other natural resources together.

Implementation of the plan demands about 70 billion Birr budget for the next 20 years, it was indicated.

Protecting the lakes from pollution and sediments as well as mitigating floods and other disasters that may occur due to climate change are some of components of the plan, the state minister pointed out.

This will enable the sustainable use of lakes and increase their economic benefits, Abraha added.

Coordinator of Biophysical Cluster of the Rift Valley Research Center at Hawassa University, Associate Professor Mihret Dananto said on his part 14 major problems around the basin have been identified through research.

Among the activities to be carried out includes prevention of water pollution, restoration of wetlands and lakes, he added.