DPM & FM Demeke Congratulates Newly Appointed Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs

Addis Ababa January 4/2023/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen congratulated Qin Gang, the newly appointed Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs.



In his message to the minister, Deputy PM and foreign minister Demeke reaffirmed his country’s firm commitment to deepening the bilateral relationship between Ethiopia and China.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he also expressed his hope that the comprehensive, strategic and cooperative partnership between Ethiopia and China will be enriched during the Chinese newly appointed foreign minister’s time in office.

Moreover, Demeke expressed his wishes for Qin Gang’s personal well-being as well as the People’s Republic of China’s continued peace, progress, and prosperity.