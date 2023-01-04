Premier Abiy Says Metal, Engineering Industries in Ethiopia are Expanding

Addis Ababa January 4/2023/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that metal and engineering industries in Ethiopia are expanding and a worthy investment venture.



The prime minister has visited BK Metal Engineering Complex located in Gelan town, in the outskirts of Addis Ababa.

“Metal and engineering industries in Ethiopia are expanding and a worthy investment venture. BK Metal Engineering Complex located in Gelan town, 30km from Addis Ababa is engaged in assembling heavy duty trucks, buses and fabrication of different industrial components,” the premier twitted.