PM Commends Ambassadors Who Served Ethiopia on World Stage

Addis Ababa January 3/2023/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed admired today Ethiopian ambassadors that have served the country on the world stage.

According to the premier, to serve one’s nation so admirably is an honour.

He twitted: “I would like to express my gratitude to our ambassadors’ that have completed their terms for their unreserved representation of Ethiopia on the world stage.”

It is to be recalled that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen presented certificates of recognition to the ambassadors who have returned to Ethiopia after serving their terms in their respective countries of deployment last week.

The recognized ambassadors were Alemsteshay Meseret, Meles Alem, Taye Atskessilassie, Teshome Toga, Alemayehu Tegenu, Abdulfetha Abdullahi, Suleman Dedefo, Zenebe Kebede, Reta Alemu, Tizita Mulugeta, Mulu Solomon, Woinshet Tadesse, Henok Tefera, and Hassan Taju.