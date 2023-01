Addis Ababa (ENA) January 3/2023 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on key bilateral and multilateral issues.

“I held a candid phone call with President Recep of Türkiye on key bilateral and multilateral issues,’’ Prime Minister Abiy Twitted.

During the discussion we have explored means of growing trade relations between our two countries as well made a commitment to work together on fighting terrorism, the premier added.