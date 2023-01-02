Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Regular Flights to Shire

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 2/2023 Ethiopian Airlines has resumed its regular flights today to Shire city, Tigray region.

The Airlines has restarted Shire flight today that was suspended for more than two years.

The flight has been resumed as per the federal government’s promise to effectively implement the peace agreement.

The Passengers told ENA that the resumption of Ethiopian Airlines regular flight to Shire is a demonstration to achieve peace that “we were looking for.”

The Passengers further believed the resumption of Ethiopian Airlines regular flight to Shire in addition to Mekelle, last week, would move the peace process to a new chapter.

However, following the peace agreement, which was reached in Pretoria South Africa last October 2022, the government has started the flight to Shire today, the passengers noted.

“The flight of Ethiopian Airlines to Shire is an evidence of the commitment of the government for peace that we have been looking for,” they said.

Expressing their happiness for implementation of the peace agreement, they have requested that the current peace be sustainable as it is the foundation of all.