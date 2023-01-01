Construction of 4.1 Billion Birr Worth Infrastructural Projects Launched in Amhara Region

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 1/2023 The Amhara regional state has launched the construction of 579 infrastructural projects with a cost of 4.1 billion birr, according to the Urban and Infrastructural Bureau of the region.

Urban Institutional Capacity Building and Infrastructural Development Expansion office head at the bureau, Ashagre Abelneh told ENA that the infrastructural projects will be implemented in 32 cities that are beneficiaries under the World Bank program.

Among the total projects, 465 of them are new while the rest 114 were launched last Ethiopian fiscal year and transferred to this year, he pointed out.

The construction of 108.2 kilometers of cobblestone and gravel roads, 8 kilometers of footpaths, 47.8 kilometers of watershed development, flood protection and retaining wall works, are among the infrastructural development projects that have been started.

Besides, 10.6 hectares of green development works, 15 small bridges, installation of 23 kilometers of electricity and water lines will be carried out under the project, according to the head of the office.

It was further indicated that the repairing work of 345 infrastructural projects which have been built and served under the program will also be done.

Accordingly, the projects will create jobs for more than 43,000 youth as all necessary support and monitoring efforts will be intensified to complete the projects before the end of the current Ethiopian budget year.