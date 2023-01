Addis Ababa (ENA) January 1/2023 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended his best wish message to all Ethiopian friends and partners celebrating the New Year, 2023 globally.

He also wished the New Year to bring sustained peace and well-being to the global community.

“Wishing all our friends and partners a happy 2023. May the New Year bring sustained peace and well being to our global community,” the premier twitted.