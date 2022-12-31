Chinese Investors in Ethiopia Will Continue to Meet Social Responsibilities: Economic Counselor

Addis Ababa, December 31/2022 /ENA/ Chinese Economic Counselor Young Yi said Chinese investors in Ethiopia will continue meeting their social responsibilities.



He made the remark at a handing over ceremony of 15 renovated houses for low income elders in Addis Ababa today.

Speaking on the occasion, the counselor said more Chinese investors in Ethiopia will continue discharging their social responsibilities from next year to benefit the communities.

“For this program, three Chinese companies have been involved, CSCENCC, CCECC and CGCOC. We hope we could promote more Chinese companies to be involved next year.”

Ethiopian Investment Commissioner, Lelise Neme said the Chinese Embassy in Addis Ababa has been doing great job in mobilizing Chinese investors in Ethiopia to engage in investments and discharge their social responsibilities.

“There is a plan in the commission and a direction from the embassy to include all the Chinese investors to engage in similar social responsibilities,” she added.

The commissioner said Chinese companies are among the top investors in different sectors with big capital in Ethiopia and it is exemplary to see them discharging their social responsibility.

Chinese companies are contributing the top portion in the increasing Foreign Direct Investment in Ethiopia.