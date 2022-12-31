Most Ethiopian Diaspora in USA Enthusiastic about Peace Agreement, Says EACC Political Strategist

Addis Ababa, December 31/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian American Civic Council (EACC) Political Strategist, Asqual Teferi, said most of the Ethiopian Diaspora living in the United States of America are very enthusiastic about the peace agreement.



The peace agreement and the ongoing implementation process is a step towards peace and the Ethiopian Diaspora is enthusiastically looking forward to reconstruction, she added.

The recent visit of government officials led by House of People’s Representatives Speaker Tagesse Chafo to Mekele is a really exciting event, Asqual said.

We all deserve peace, she noted, adding that giving peace a chance is an admirable step.

According to Asqual, since war has a cascading and long-lasting effect on a country, most Ethiopian Diaspora in the US want to galvanize support for the peace agreement and its implementation.

Peace and reconciliation allow us to focus on the reconstruction and the rehabilitation effort, the political strategist stated.

There are countries that have become successful in bringing peace and reconciliation, South Africa being one, she said, adding that we can mimic their success using our own culture, ways and understanding.

The Ethiopian Diaspora has played a very effective job during the war, Asqual pointed out, adding that the Ethiopian Diaspora is also now engaging itself in supporting the rehabilitation of war-torn places.

The peace agreement will lend itself to galvanizing more support from the diaspora, including in the reconstruction and rehabilitation effort, she stressed.

The Ethiopian Diaspora is very smart, strategic, and highly organized, according to the political strategist.

The improvement in the US-Ethiopia relation is a good thing. However, after the peace process and its implementation, the government needs to revamp its communication strategy, she said.

“I really do believe that communication is a key, letting the world know the good things that the Government of Ethiopia is doing in Mekelle,” Asqual said, adding that “the delivery of humanitarian assistance and medicine should be broadcasted to the international community.”

The political strategist said the delivery of humanitarian assistance and medicine should be aired on major international TV channels like CNN, even if you have to pay for some commercial air time. “That in my opinion will further improve the Ethio-US relationship.”