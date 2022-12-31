Scholars Urged to Maximize Role as Ideological, Moral Leaders and Strengthen Sovereignty in All Spheres

Addis Ababa December 31/2022 /ENA/ Scholars have to maximize their role as ideological and moral leaders in order to strengthen Ethiopia’s sovereignty in all spheres, Defense Minister Abraham Belay said.

The remark was made today at the national consultative forum under the theme “Role of Scholars in Nation Building” at Ambo University.

Speaking on the occasion, the defense minister and chairman of Ambo University Management Board said the main purpose of the forum is to urge the scholars to strengthen their good deeds in realizing a prosperous Ethiopia.

Noting that Ethiopia has been registering many achievements since it embarked on the far-reaching reform, the minister underlined that active participation of scholars is decisive in making the country emerge victoriously.

Acknowledging the role of scholars whose creativity and leadership has contributed a lot to the prosperity of many countries, Abraham called on Ethiopian intellectuals to fulfill their role in the nation building process.

He stressed that the scholars have to play their role in bringing national consensus through the discussion.

The minister underlined that the sovereignty of Ethiopia, which has been consolidated with blood, should be strengthened through citizens strong development work.

In this regard, scholars have civic responsibility to lead, awaken and inform the people, Abraham noted.

To this end, they should fulfill their role as ideological and moral leaders and build the country on a strong foundation to pass on a better Ethiopia to the next generation.

Moreover, scholars should play their role to build a sustainable and durable peace, civilized, moral and democratic society in the country.

According to the minister, elites of the country have to seek knowledge and truth, eager to inform others, and free from partisanship.

The two-day consultative forum has brought together scholars of Ambo University and government officials of West Shewa Zone.