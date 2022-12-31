Deputy Premier Stresses Need for Working Together to Make Health Insurance Accessible for All

Addis Ababa December 31/2022 /ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen said that it is necessary to work together to make the health insurance program more accessible and provide health services for all.

Ethiopian Health Insurance Service National Council of Community Health Insurance has officially launched the10th anniversary of health insurance implementation program.

The deputy premier said the government has been working to improve the living and health conditions of citizens and extricate them out of poverty by formulating many strategies.

The community-wide health service program ensures access to essential health services that embrace the majority of farmers, he added.

Citing implementation of health insurance system in other countries, Demeke pointed out that health insurance is important to build a community endowed with fairness and loves the country.

According to the deputy premier, the achievement made so far in making the community benefit from health services by implementing the health insurance program in ten years is encouraging.

Demeke stressed that more effort should be exerted to make universal health insurance accessible.

Health Minister, Lia Tadesse noted on her part that health insurance coverage plays a key role in making health services accessible.

The service has been implemented in all regions and city administrations in 894 zones and benefited 45 million citizens.