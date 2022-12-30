Gov’t Establishes National Rehabilitation Commission that Integrates Citizens to be Disarmed

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 30/2022 A National Rehabilitation Commission that rehabilitates citizens to be disarmed and enable them to lead normal civilian life in line with the peace agreement has been established, Peace Minister and Head of Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Assistance and Rehabilitation Coordination Binalf Andualem said.

Providing uninterrupted humanitarian support, basic services, disarmament, and maintenance of infrastructures are among the main points of the peace agreement signed by the federal government and the TPLF in Pretoria, South Africa, and Nairobi, Kenya.

Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, and former president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, have confirmed that the government is fulfilling the pledges made in the agreement.

Peace Minister and Head of Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Assistance and Rehabilitation Coordination, Binalf Andualem told ENA also that the government of Ethiopia is fulfilling its pledges in the peace agreement.

Hence, the government has been providing humanitarian assistance, rebuilding infrastructure, restoring electricity and telecommunications, restarting transport services and other basic public services, he noted.

Moreover, basic consumer goods and commodities such as edible oil, sugar and teff are being provided to Tigray region, the head said, adding that the government is ready to carry out further rehabilitation works.

In addition to executing the pledges in the peace agreement framework, it is undertaking preparations to sustainably rehabilitate citizens that would be disarmed in Tigray region, he stated.

Accordingly, a National Rehabilitation Commission has been established to enable citizens to be disarmed to lead normal lives.

The commission will create opportunity for citizens to reintegrate the society after disarmament, the head pointed out.

It is to be recalled that a mission team that monitors, verifies and enforce the peace agreement was formed in the presence of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo, and former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.