Peace Minister Stresses Huge Significance of Forums of Scholars to Nation-State Building

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 30/2022 The forums of scholars being held at national level have huge significance in contributing to the realization of the nation-state building process, Peace Minister Binalf Andualem said.

The nationwide discussion forums are underway under the theme: “The role of scholars in nation-state building.”

Recall that leaders of political parties, civic society organizations and scholars had discussion.

Peace Minister Binalf Andualem told ENA that the main objective of the discussion forums is to enable scholars to play their role in nation-state building.

The minister, who pointed out the importance of the involvement of all segments of the society in nation-state building efforts, stressed that scholars intensify their role in creating national consensus.

According to him, the ongoing discussion forums will create good opportunity for scholars to identify key challenges of the nation-state building and propose solutions based on researches.

He also stated that the scholars are expected to provide solution for the question as to why Ethiopia, with a long history of statehood has become unable to build a strong and stable country.

Binalf further noted that Ethiopians have handed down an independent nation by thwarting together the aggression of invaders over the sovereignty of Ethiopia.

However, we have failed to repeat this bravery by defeating poverty, the minister noted.

In this regard, the other focus of the discussion forums is finding ways to extricate Ethiopia from the quagmire of poverty.

The minister urged scholars to find solutions that strengthen national unity and survival of the country as well as to ensure Ethiopia’s future prosperity and pass on a stable country to the next generation.

Binalf also stated that the ongoing nationwide discussion forum is believed to pave way to the effective conduct of the upcoming inclusive national dialogue.

In total, 400,000 scholars drawn from public and private universities, members of civic associations, political party leaders are expected to participate in the nationwide discussions.