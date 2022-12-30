Inhabitants of Korem Reaffirm Commitment to Cement Peace Agreement

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 30/2022 Residents of Korem have reaffirmed their commitment to contribute to the reconstruction of infrastructures by cementing the peace agreement.

Approached by ENA, the residents said peace and security has improved and unfettered humanitarian aid is being delivered in the area, following the peace agreement.

Infrastructures have been restored and giving services after the peace agreement, the residents pointed out, adding that the cost of living has also shown dramatic decline.

Expressing their happiness in the current peace, they pledged to contribute their part towards ensuring lasting peace.

They further told ENA that they are committed to collaborate with the government for the realization of reconstruction of infrastructures.

Infrastructures like telecom, bank, health facilities, transport and electricity have resumed and benefiting the people, it was learned.

According to the inhabitants, the government has rescued the lives of citizens in need of urgent support by providing unfettered humanitarian aid and resuming services.

Finally, the Korem residents reaffirmed their commitment to contribute their part to enhance the agreement to lasting peace and to inherit better Ethiopia for the next generation.

Currently, the residents of Korem have returned to normalcy and leading their livelihood peacefully.