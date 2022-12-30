About 170,000 MT Humanitarian Supply Dispatched to War-Affected Regions: Disaster Risk Management Commissioner

Addis Ababa December 30/2022 /ENA/ Disaster Risk Management Commissioner, Shiferaw Teklemariam disclosed that over 169,905 tons of food has so far been delivered to the war-affected regions of Ethiopia.

Briefing the press today, the commissioner said the federal government and partner organizations have succeeded in fulfilling 100 percent supplies of the total demands for humanitarian access in the three conflict-affected regions since the implementation of the peace agreement.

According to him, the federal government has been ensuring unfettered humanitarian access both through land and air routes in accordance with the Pretoria agreement.

Shiferaw stated that close to 170,000 metric tons of emergency food was transported to Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions till this week.

The emergency food assistance has benefitted 8.3 million people, he pointed out.

“When we look at the humanitarian aid, including grain and nutritious food supplies, provided so far more than 169,905 metric tons of food has been transported to the three regions. Therefore, food aid is being accelerated.”

In the first-round humanitarian supply delivery about 141,671 metric tons of emergency food had been delivered to the recipients.

When the government subsequently proceeded to the second-round of massive humanitarian operation early this week, 28,234 metric tons of food has been transported, the commissioner, adding that unfettered humanitarian delivery to Tigray region in particular has been intensified.

Moreover, Shiferaw hailed the recent visit of the federal government delegation led by the Speaker of the House of People’s Representatives, Tagesse Chafo, to the northern part of Ethiopia as it contributes to durable peace.

“The visit to Mekele by senior leaders last week is a very historic and big event. It is admirable that the federal government and the leaders of the TPLF decided that to solve the problem by themselves and without the need for a third party. This is in the interest of the Ethiopian people: To manage the country’s affairs without any dictation and pressure.”

The commissioner finally said Ethiopia is hugely investing on reconstruction and rehabilitation activities in the war-affected areas of the northern part of the country, particularly in Tigray region.

The government has not only provided humanitarian aid for the war-affected areas, but it has also achieved tangible results in implementing basic services restoration and reconstruction works.