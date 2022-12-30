Ethiopian to Resume Flight to Shire City as of Coming Monday

Addis Ababa /ENA/ December 30/2022 Ethiopian Airlines announced that beginning Monday, January 2, 2023, it will operate one flight per day to Shire City in Tigray Region.

The Airlines has also disclosed that it will increase its regular flight to Mekele to three per day.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian has resumed regular flights to Mekelle, Tigray region’s capital on last Wednesday.

The resumption of flights is part of the government’s commitment to resume basic services following the peace agreement.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew said that the resumption of flights would help strengthen the implementation of peace process, reintegrate families, and facilitate business, humanitarian aid, and tourism.

The Special Envoy of the African Union, Olusegun Obasanjo confirmed that following the peace agreement emergency humanitarian aid is being widely provided in Tigray region and basic services have started.