Obasanjo Confirms Deliver of Emergency Humanitarian Aid, Resumption of Basic Services to Tigray Region

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 29/2022 The Special Envoy of the African Union, Olusegun Obasanjo, confirmed today that emergency humanitarian assistance is being provided in Tigray region and basic services have started.

The Special Envoy of the African Union, Olusegun Obasanjo, and former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, arrived in Mekelle to observe the implementation of the peace agreement reached between the federal government and the TPLF.

According to the special envoy, the visit of a delegation of senior government officials led by House Speaker Tagesse Chafo to Mekelle has confirmed the commitment of the government.

The special envoy explained that following the peace agreement emergency humanitarian aid is being widely provided in Tigray region and basic services have started.

He appreciated the government’s commitment to resume basic services in Tigray and make humanitarian aid accessible; and thanked the leaders of both sides for the good work they did for the peace agreement.

Obasanjo also reminded that the provision of unfettered humanitarian aid, resumption of basic services and establishment of lasting peace in northern Ethiopia are part of the peace agreement, and thanked the government for implementing everything as per the agreement.

The special envoy stated that it is commendable that electricity, banking, telecommunication, and other basic services have started within a short period of time.

He further said the African Union, the people of Ethiopia, and the civil and military leaders of the two sides have played a significant role in bringing about this result.

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on his part we have confirmed that all transport corridors are open for emergency humanitarian aid and basic services have started.

He also stated that it is commendable that air transport, roads, banks, electricity and other services, including humanitarian aid, have resumed operations in the region.

“The leaders deserve praise for this result, and we will continue to strengthen our cooperation,” Kenyatta said, adding that the implementation of the peace agreement is a clear demonstration that it is possible to provide an African solution for Africa’s problems.

Justice Minister Gideon Timotiwos said the government is implementing everything as per the promises made following the peace agreement.

He further confirmed that the government will work with determination in all fields.

Senior leadership of the TPLF, Getachew Reda confirmed that the agreement is being implemented by both parties.