Federal Police Resumes Protecting Federal Institutions in Mekelle

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 29/2022 The Federal Police announced today that it has resumed protecting federal institutions in Mekelle, Tigray region’s capital.

Ethiopia’s Constitution bestows mandate to the Federal Police to providing safety and protection to federal institutions.

Accordingly, the Federal Police said today that it has started its duties of protecting federal institutions in Mekelle, Tigray region’s capital.

Following the peace agreement signed between the Ethiopian Government and TPLF, in Pretoria, South Africa, the Ethiopian Federal Police has started providing protections to federal institutions, such as airports, power stations, telecom installations and banks, it said.

The Federal Police also said that it has been discharging its responsibilities in some areas of Tigray by maintaining the peace of the people and helping them to return to their homes and villages.