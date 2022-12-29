Monitoring, Verification and Compliance Mission Established to Monitor, Verify and Enforce Peace Agreement

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 29/2022 A Monitoring, Verification and Compliance Mission team was established today under the African Union to monitor, verify and enforce the peace agreement.

The three-member monitoring, verification and compliance mission will monitor the implementation of the civil and military agreement in accordance with the peace deal.

Major General Radina Stephen from Kenya, Colonel Rufai Umer Mairiga from Nigeria, and Colonel Tefo Sekole from South Africa are named as members of the mission team.

Today, the members have overseen the handing over of government institutions in Mekele city to the Federal Police.

Head of the mission, Major General Radina Stephen said the process was an important way to understand the implementation of the peace agreement.

He added that the mission team will monitor the performance, verify it, and report the results to the committee established under the African Union.