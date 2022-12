Addis Ababa December 29/2022 / ENA/ The Executive Secretary of IGAD, Workneh Gebeyehu is in Mekelle for the official launch the Joint Monitoring and Verification Mechanism.



Spokesperson of IGAD said the Executive Secretary is in Mekelle for the official launch of the joint monitoring and verification mechanism that’s established by the Ethiopia cessation of hostilities agreement.

“He will once again reaffirm IGAD’s commitment to support this momentous agreement,” the Spokesperson twitted.