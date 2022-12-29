Commercial Bank of Ethiopia Conducts over 1.9 Trillion Birr Digital Transaction in 12 Months

Addis Ababa December 29/2022 / ENA/ Commercial Bank of Ethiopia disclosed that it has conducted more than 1.9 trillion Birr in digital transaction within the past 12 months.

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia Pesident, Abe Sano told ENA that the bank has been scaling up the use of technology in its financial services as part of the reform it has been carrying out.

The president said the bank has conducted more than 1.9 trillion Birr in digital transaction within the past 12 months.

Mobile banking, CBE Birr, internet banking, ATM and Pos Machines are the platforms to used to undertake the stated digital transaction, he pointed out.

Noting that the bank is a pioneer in digital transaction, Abe said the bank is extensively investing on technology and digital tools.

The bank has been carrying out sweeping reform to modernize and facilitate its banking services, according to him.