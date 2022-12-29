Close to 20,000 Ethiopians Repatriated from Saudi Arabia over Past Weeks

Addis Ababa December 29/2022 /ENA/ Close to 20,000 Ethiopians, living under difficult conditions in Saudi Arabia have been repatriated over the past five weeks alone, according to Ministry of Women and Social Affairs said.

The Ethiopians have been returned home since November 21, 2022, the ministry said.

It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia is working to repatriate over 102,000 Ethiopians who are in dire situation in Saudi Arabia.

A national committee composed of various government agencies has been established to facilitate the repatriation process.

The previous round of repatriation has achieved 70 percent of the target by repatriating 71,697 citizens in 198 flights.

Since November 21, 19,992 additional Ethiopians were repatriated from Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Women and Social Affairs said.

The necessary support is being extended to reunite the repatriates with their families, it added.