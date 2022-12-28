Telecom Services Resume in Mekele City

Addis Ababa December 28/2022 /ENA/ Ethio Telecom Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Frehiwot Tamiru said today that telecom services have resumed in Mekelle City as promised by the government.

Briefing journalists today, the CEO explained the activities carried out by the company so far.

As promised by the government to restore basic services, telecom services that were interrupted in Mekelle City have started.

She added that the telecom infrastructures which were damaged in the war have been repaired through extended efforts.

According to the CEO, 981 kilometers of fiber has been repaired and 27 cities in Tigray region have received telecom service.

As a result, 61 bank branches have started services in different cities, adding that telecom services have also resumed in Mekelle City today.

The telecom services that started are mainly voice, she noted, revealing that activities have been underway to make service shops and other services begin operation in the future.

Frehiwot also said that the company is working to extend the service life of SIM cards that have expired in Mekele City due to being out of service for a long time.

Recall that the federal government has been providing intensive humanitarian support and resuming telecom, electricity, banking, air transport and other services.