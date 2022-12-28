Pretoria Peace Deal Model for Africa, Says AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 28/2022 African Union Commission Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Bankole Adiwoye said that the Pretoria peace deal to end the two-year old conflict in northern Ethiopian is “a Model for Africa.”



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen met with African Union Commission Commissioner Adiwoye at his office today, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the discussion, Demeke stated that the peace agreement signed in Pretoria, South Africa, between the Ethiopian Government and the TPLF is a clear indication that the continent’s principle of solving its own problems is yielding results.

According to him, conditions are improving as a result of the Pretoria Peace Agreement in terms of humanitarian aid and the restoration of basic services in conflict-affected areas.

He stated that the Ethiopian government is fully committed to carrying out the Pretoria Peace Agreement.

African Union Commission Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Bankole Adiwoye said on his part the Pretoria peace deal is a model for Africa.

The peace agreement sets a good example for other African Union member countries and will be presented as an experience at the next African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, he disclosed.

The Commissioner praised the practical work done in restoring access to humanitarian aid and basic services to conflict-affected areas, following the peace agreement.

He finally lauded the Government of Ethiopia for its unwavering support for the African Union since its inception.