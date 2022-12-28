Flight Resumption to Mekelle Key to Moving Peace Process to New Chapter: Passengers

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 28/2022 The resumption of Ethiopian Airlines regular flight to Mekelle, the regional capital of Tigray, would move the peace process to a new chapter, passengers said.

Ethiopian Airlines resumed its regular flights to Mekelle today as per the federal government’s promise to effectively implement the peace agreement.

Accordingly, the Ethiopian Airlines plane took off from Bole International Airport and headed to Mekelle.

Passengers who spoke to ENA said that they are happy that the airline restarted flights to the city, adding that the resumption of flight has moved the peace process to a higher level.

Appreciating the government for implementing the peace agreement, they also called for further reinforcement of the implementation of the agreement.

They also pointed out that after the recent visit of the federal government delegation led by the Speaker of the House of Peoples Representatives, Tagesse Chafo, things are improving rapidly.

According to the passengers, everyone should support the activities and play their part for the implementation of the peace agreement.

A few days ago, a delegation of senior government officials led by the Speaker went to Mekele and held discussions with the TPLF leaders and Mekele residents about how to restore services.

Recall that the residents asked for the resumption of the regular flight which had been interrupted by the conflict during the discussion.