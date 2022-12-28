Field Marshal Birhanu Holds Discussion with Turkish Counterpart

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 28/2022 Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) Chief of Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula has held discussion with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara, Turkey.



A high-level delegation led by Chief of Staff Field Marshal Berhanu is on an official visit to Turkey.

The delegation visited Turkey’s defense industries and witnessed the industry’s contribution to the modernization of the defense force and the development of Turkey, according to the ENDF.

Field Marshal Berhanu also held discussions with his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler, on the defense relationships and other issues.

The current official visit of the Ethiopian delegation led by Field Marshal Birhanu Jula would enable not only to it to strengthen the longstanding bilateral tie between the countries but also to exchange best defense experiences, it was learned .

The Ethiopian delegation has also witnessed the advancement of Turkish technology in the field of military and defense.