Fed Gov’t Delegation Visit to Mekelle, Reception Clearly Show Commitment of Parties to Agreements: IGAD Spokesperson

Speaking to ENA, Spokesperson for IGAD Executive Secretary Nuur Mohamud Sheekh said the significance of the visit of the government delegation and the reception they received is a clear indication that the signatory parties are committed to the letter and spirit of the agreements signed in Pretoria and the subsequent meetings of the senior commanders in Nairobi.

“You can see that services are being restored in Tigray and the Ethiopian Airlines flight resumed. The PM has directed relevant ministries to start work of reconstruction also,” he added.

All these show the sincerity and commitment of the government, the spokesperson stated, commending also the other party for reciprocating in kind.

Moreover, Sheekh elaborated that IGAD has played a critical role in bringing the parties to the negotiating role through its policy organs.

“The IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government undertook a lot of discrete back-channel diplomacy to leverage their relations with the parties to privilege dialogue as it is the best and only option to silence the guns and a way out of the quagmire,” the spokesperson added.

IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu reaffirms once again IGAD’s commitment to encourage the parties to implement the agreement in letter and spirit, according to the spokesperson.

The executive secretary is also discussing with partners about mobilizing resources to help with the implementation of the agreement, it was learned.

Talking about the commitment of the Ethiopian government to bring peace and stability, the spokesperson said the Prime Minister of Ethiopia has been recognized for his peace-making efforts in Ethiopia and the entire region.

He has been instrumental in peace making in Sudan and South Sudan and won international acclaim for the peace deal between Eritrea and Ethiopia.

His government has also established an inclusive National Dialogue team to deal with political grievances in all parts of Ethiopia, Sheekh said.

Recall that a federal government delegation visited Mekelle and held discussion with senior leaders of TPLF and residents of Mekelle City on Monday.

Upon arrival at Alula Aba Nega Airport in Mekelle the delegation, which is composed of ministers, heads of service providing institutions, commissioners of National Dialogue, received warm welcome.