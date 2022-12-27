Ethiopia, Pakistan Ambassadors Say with Peace Agreement Economic and Political Relationship Will Grow Very Fast

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 27/2022 The Ambassadors of Ethiopia and Pakistan have expressed their conviction that the economic and political relationship between the two countries will grow very fast as the Pretoria peace agreement between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF heralds peace and stability in the country.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker said that Pakistani investors have shown a strong desire to invest in Ethiopia in various sectors.

The ambassador, who recalled that the past two years were very testing times for Ethiopians, added that Ethiopia has now come out of those very challenging times.

The first activity we have been engaged was to ensure that Ethiopia’s sovereignty, national integrity is maintained. That has actually created confidence in the nation building, he noted.

According to Ambassador Jemal, the Pakistani government viewed this as important from the very beginning and that Ethiopia has the right to defend its national interest.

Pakistan has been standing with us during those challenging times and believed that Ethiopia has a capability to address its internal challenges by its own.

Now, peace is ensured, the ambassador stated, adding that “so, the government is now creating groundwork for FDI. Even during this difficult time, Ethiopia has attracted a lot of investment. It was very amazing actually.”

He elaborated that this means we will have huge FDI, trade and technology transfer. “We are going to bring a huge delegation. They have got a strong appetite to invest in agriculture, agro-processing and manufacturing. There is a huge appetite in this regard. So, the future is bright for this country, no one will stop Ethiopia. It will start to rise and take its rightful position in this fast changing global dynamism.”

He stated that Ethiopia, from the beginning, has been standing for peace; as peace is the only way to achieve democracy and sustainable development.

The current peace process that our government is seriously pushing will give us a springboard so that we can assert our power projection at international and regional levels, Ambassador Jemal said.

Ambassador of Pakistan to The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia & the African Union, Shozab Abbas said the confidence which Pakistan has conveyed to the Ethiopian government is immense, particularly during the crisis period.

He said “I have found conviction that the economic and political relationship between the two countries will grow very fast and the leaderships will also start exchanging visits to each other’s capital. That will be instrumental in bringing confidence in each other.”

Ambassador Abbas pointed out that his country will support the government’s efforts in the reconstruction and other activities.

“Pakistan, as an independent state and a close friend of Ethiopia, is willing to extend all kinds of support and efforts to the people of Ethiopia and the Government of Ethiopia, so that we can also contribute in a positive way in your national development,” he said.

Furthermore, the ambassador elaborated that if there is peace in Ethiopia, the peace will transcend to other parts of the Horn of Africa.

Ambassador Abbas underlined that “the divisions and fault lines should be filled with peace, and prosperity with the elements which can bring the people of the different parts of the regions closer to each other.”

He stressed that each country in this region needs a very considerate approach towards peace and diverse development.